The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Pfizer, American Tower Corp, Intuitive Surgical, Fidelity National Information Services and FedEx

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 8, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Pfizer Inc. PFE, American Tower Corporation AMT, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS and FedEx Corporation FDX.

- Zacks

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Pfizer, American Tower and Intuitive Surgical

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer, American Tower Corp, and Intuitive Surgical. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Pfizer have outperformed the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+25% vs. +16%). The Zacks analyst believes that Pfizer looks well positioned to deliver several potential new breakthrough innovative medicines in the next five years, which can drive long-term growth.

The Consumer Healthcare JV with Glaxo and merger of Upjohn unit with Mylan has made Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines. Its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is now approved for emergency use in several countries and has become a key contributor to the top line. Pricing pressure, currency headwinds, and stiff competition in the immuno-oncology market remain as some of the major concerns though.

(You can read the full research report on Pfizer here >>> )

American Tower shares have gained +12.8% in the last six months against the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust industry’s gain of +8.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is likely to benefit from increased investment by wireless carriers in 4G LTE and 5G networks.

Solid business fundamentals, prudent capital-allocation strategy as well as steady dividend payouts are encouraging. American Tower is rapidly expanding in the international markets, especially in the emerging Asian and Latin American markets. Tower operations in such markets, however, are not as profitable as that in the mature U.S. market. Stiff competition from other tower companies is another concern.

(You can read the full research report on American Tower here >>> )

Shares of Intuitive Surgical have gained +5.6% over the past three months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s loss of -9%. The Zacks analyst believes that growing adoption of the da Vinci system, improving procedure volumes, as well as a solid recurring revenue base are some of the major headwinds.

The company’s revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021 indicated procedure growth as well as higher-than-expected system placements. Strong segmental performance was also witnessed during the quarter. Stiff competition in the global MedTech space, increased production cost due to the pandemic and risks related to procedure adoption remain as major concerns though.

(You can read the full research report on Intuitive Surgical here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Fidelity National Information Services and FedEx.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



American Tower Corporation (AMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG): Free Stock Analysis Report



FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research