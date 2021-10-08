3 Mutual Funds From the Putnam Portfolio You Must Buy

Putnam Investments managed assets worth $203 billion as of the end of August 2021, with $100 billion allocated to more than 100 mutual funds. The company operates in North America, Europe and Asia through offices in Boston, London, Sydney, Frankfurt, Singapore and Tokyo.

After the introduction of its fund in 1937, Putnam Investments gradually evolved as one of the most renowned global financial investment companies. It provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. At present, this Boston-based company has more than 170 investment professionals.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Putnam Income Fund Class R5 PINFX aims for high current income consistent with prudent risk. The fund mostly invests in bonds that are securitized debt instruments as well as other instruments of companies and governments across the world, denominated in U.S. dollars. PINFX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 5.4%.

PINFX has an expense ratio of 0.45% compared with the category average of 0.75%.

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund Class Y PARYX seeks as high a rate of current income that the fund’s management believes would be consistent with the preservation of capital. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities. PARYX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 3.2%.

As of the end of August 2021, PARYX held 1,503 issues with 26.8% of its assets invested in 90 Day Eurodollar Future Sept21.

Putnam Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class Y PEMYX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of emerging market companies that the fund manager believes have favorable investment potential. PEMYX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 15.8%.

Brian S. Freiwald is the fund manager of PEMYX since 2019.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Putnam Investment mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

