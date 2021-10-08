Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 8th

AHH, MUR, BKE, and GES made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on October 8, 2021.

By
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH: This vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.72%, compared with the industry average 2.96%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.69%.

 

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR: This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.00%.

 

The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This company that retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.51%.

 

Guess', Inc. GES: This company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.75%.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.



