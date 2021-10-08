New Strong Buy Stocks for October 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Concentrix Corporation CNXC: This provider of technology-enabled business services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Duluth Holdings Inc. DLTH: This provider of casual wear, workwear and accessories for both men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

NV5 Global, Inc. NVEE: This provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public as well as private sector clients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. MRVI: This life sciences company that provides products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PFSI: This provider of mortgage banking and investment management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

