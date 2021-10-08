3 Tobacco Stocks to Watch Out For on RRPs and Pricing Gains

The rising popularity of low-risk tobacco alternatives has translated into a significant upside for the Zacks Tobacco industry. Products like vaping, e-cigarettes and heat-not-burn variants are being used by smokers due to their less harmful impacts on health. Companies like Philip Morris International Inc. PM, Altria Group, Inc. MO and Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB have been benefiting from the growing market share of such items.



However, when it comes to cigarettes, tight regulatory norms and consumers’ growing health consciousness continue to be a downside. Nonetheless, strong pricing power has been offering respite to a number of players in the tobacco space.





- Zacks

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Altria Group, Inc. (MO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research