Is Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF). YAMHF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.53, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.38. Over the past 52 weeks, YAMHF's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.65 and as low as 7.61, with a median of 10.08.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that YAMHF has a P/CF ratio of 5.03. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.85. Within the past 12 months, YAMHF's P/CF has been as high as 10.22 and as low as 4.50, with a median of 7.46.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, YAMHF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

