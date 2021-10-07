Crypto ETF News: 7 Things to Know as SATO and BLKC ETFs Start Trading Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Today, investors have put a crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) into focus. Indeed, given the recent momentum around the cryptocurrency market, such interest in crypto ETFs is understandable.

Asset manager Invesco announced today the company would be bringing two new crypto-related ETFs to market. These ETFs are the result of a collaboration with Galaxy Digital and Alerian. These two new ETFs will be brought to the Cboe Global markets.

The first ETF will be the Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF. The second will be the Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF. Additionally, these ETFs will use the tickers “SATO” and “BLKC,” respectively.

Accordingly, investors looking for diversified exposure to blockchain and crypto-mining plays will like these ETFs. Having the ability to buy into a given sector, without constructing a portfolio on one’s own, is great for passive investors. The rise of ETFs in recent years has allowed many passive investors to earn the market rate, a benchmark that can be hard for even the most well-versed asset managers to hit.

Let’s dive into what investors may want to know about these ETFs.

What to Know About this Recent Crypto ETF News

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) will provide investors with exposure to blockchain and crypto-mining plays.

However, the Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) will be more oriented to the research and development (R&D) tied to blockchain development, rather than cryptocurrency exposure directly.

Additionally, both ETFs will provide an allocation to physical cryptocurrency.

Both indices are expected to be passive and rules-based.

However, these indices will also rebalance monthly and show transparency with transactions.

Accordingly, investors who want to see where their money is flowing will like these ETFs.

These ETFs will commence trading on Thursday.

