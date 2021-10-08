Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Again: Facebook and Instagram again report crashes globally

The social network reported the problems through a tweet assuring that its team is working at full speed to reestablish the service.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition.

Here we go again: Facebook and Instagram are reporting glitches globally causing problems for users to access platforms.

Depositphotos.com

The social network reported the problems through a tweet assuring that its team is working at full speed to reestablish the service.

Bad week for Facebook

This new interruption of services comes after last Monday Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger suffered the longest interruption of service since 2008.

Not only that, on September 13, the Wall Street Journal published a series of stories in which it revealed that Facebook was 'aware' of the problems that its products caused, such as the damage of Instagram to the mental health of adolescents and misinformation on issues such as Covid-19 or the riots presented in the United States Capitol in early 2021.

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product engineer, came out this morning as the informant leaked numerous internal documents last week. He accused the company of "choosing profit over safety."

On Wall Street, Facebook's stock price fell nearly 6 percent to cut its value by $ 50 billion. For this reason, in just a few hours, Mark Zuckerberg 's personal wealth was reduced by almost $ 7 billion .

In a moment more information ...

More About Facebook

News and Trends

Mark Zuckerberg Fires Back at Facebook Whistleblower's Claims: 'Deeply Illogical'

Entrepreneur Staff
Facebook

Bitcoin becomes more valuable than Facebook after the fall of the social network

Entrepreneur en Español
News and Trends

Facebook Asks Judge to Dismiss FTC Antitrust Charges for a Second Time

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Energy

Energy Crisis May Trigger Winter Blackouts Across US: Coal Firm CEO

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Elon Musk

Musk Moves Tesla Headquarters from California to Texas

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

young entrepreneurs

Nestlé promotes more than 970,000 young people with employment and training opportunities in Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More