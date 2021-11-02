For Cannabis Cultivators, the Old Way of Running Things No Longer Works

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the cannabis industry matures and expands, so does the need to increase new and existing facilities' production capabilities efficiently. New technologies, services, and product solutions have emerged across the industry to meet this demand.

State legalization has led to entirely new businesses, which nurture growth and enable the industry to flourish in a highly-regulated environment. Entrepreneurs developed ancillary companies and services to meet the marketing needs of dispensaries and products, creating innovations in packaging design and function to help ensure safety and convenience for consumers. Even innovative financial service companies were founded to help cannabis companies manage growth and acquire necessary working capital to manage their business.

Cultivators have also benefited from new harvesting and processing technologies. Cutting-edge trimming machines, sorters, and buckers are replacing much slower, labor-intensive processes, improving cost efficiencies and allowing cultivators to scale as business increases.

Piecemeal approach not working

But these advancements haven't progressed as rapidly for all segments within the industry. Cultivators still struggle with a piecemeal approach when building new or modernizing existing facilities. As a result, attempts to maximize the most efficient, ideal growing conditions have not kept pace with the forward momentum of other parts of the industry.

The problem stems from a lack of services integration between the entities required to build or expand cultivation facilities. Current facility design processes require cultivators to contract with different architecture, engineering, and cultivation systems design firms, which create complicated contracts (and distinction of scope boundaries), costly redundancies, and, ultimately, project delays.

These issues can impact a cultivator's bottom line during construction or renovation and when the facility is complete but fails to provide cost efficiencies and cultivation advancements. Most architecture, design, and engineering firms don't specialize in Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) facilities, much less cannabis cultivation, which has specific requirements to create the perfect growing environment for the marijuana and hemp plants.

Architecture firms typically lack the CEA expertise necessary to recognize plant-centric building requirements for efficient, profitable cannabis grow facilities. For example, architectural drawings considered 90 percent complete often do not account for the ancillary space and rooms for mechanical systems required by cannabis cultivation facilities. Spaces intended to cultivate plants have different environmental and HVAC loads requirements than other manufacturing, workplace, or industrial facilities. Drawings from architects unfamiliar with plant cultivation rarely provide the space requirements to grow healthy, productive plants cost-effectively. For example, nothing blows up a project budget like explaining to the ownership group why a 400-square-foot water room is insufficient to irrigate 50,000 square feet of canopy.

Designing more efficiently

Designing with purpose-built systems accounts for the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing requirements of cannabis cultivation to ensure that a "living building" will be operating efficiently with hundreds or thousands of dynamic, transpiring plants. Most people think that HVAC design for cultivation facilities is about cooling capacity, but it is about dehumidification. An engineering firm does not always recognize how transpiration (the process of water movement through a plant and its evaporation from aerial parts, such as leaves, stems, and flowers) impacts the plant's overall health. Simply put, plant transpiration dictates plant growth.

A mechanical system that does not take transpiration and related environmental variables into account will not deliver expected plant performance. Many engineering firms do not possess this knowledge or experience. But purpose-built systems engineered for cultivation facilities can increase plant performance by as much as 30 percent.

Bringing architecture, engineering, and cultivation systems expertise together makes good design and financial sense, much as the ancillary businesses with focused expertise benefits other sectors of the cannabis industry. One cannot underestimate the complexity of cultivation systems within a cannabis cultivation facility. By using integrated system services, you can impact both plant health and the economic competitiveness of the business. Engaging cultivation systems expertise saves time and money during project design and construction and develops buildings and systems that genuinely create profit-making opportunities once production begins. Using an integrated approach, cultivators would no longer manage professionals from multiple disciplines who must consult back and forth during the development process.

The hurdles

So why hasn't this occurred? First, the industry is rapidly maturing. Once completed on the back of a napkin, facility design is now completed in 3D virtual settings with data-rich drawings. Second, there is intense competition between single-discipline firms. Everyone thinks they can bring the skills necessary to design and engineer CEA facilities to the table, but there is no substitute for knowledge and experience. Finally, there is increasingly little room for error. Competitors who embrace an integrated approach will gain the upper hand, and those who fail to do so will fall further and further behind.

At urban-gro, we recognized a need for integrated design early on and have been working to integrate the required design disciplines needed for efficient, profitable CEA facilities -- especially with cannabis cultivation facilities. Customized, niche services in cannabis have helped the industry grow, and there's no reason to believe this is not also true in cultivation.