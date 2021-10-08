Bitcoin ETF Approved? Um, Sorta. 7 Things to Know About the Volt Equity ETF (BTCR).

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Yesterday, Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) investors got some intriguing headline news. Reports surfaced surrounding the approval of the first ever Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) for trading. Or, as one headline put it, “the closest thing to a US Bitcoin ETF you can buy, for now.”

That summation appears to be quite accurate. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has still not approved a Bitcoin-backed ETF, yet. In Canada and other jurisdictions, investors can trade these ETFs. However, for now, investors intrigued by the growth cryptocurrencies have seen are stuck with ETFs holding a basket of crypto-related securities right now.

Indeed, there’s a lot to like about companies operating in the crypto space. While investors may still want to own an ETF with the sole purpose of holding crypto, for now, these companies are about as close as investors can get. For many, that’s good enough.

After all, the returns of various crypto-related businesses have tracked crypto prices relatively well. When the crypto market is booming, so are the stock prices of miners, blockchain plays and other related businesses.

Let’s dive into a few things investors may want to know about this newly approved Bitcoin ETF.

What to Know About the New Bitcoin ETF

This approved Bitcoin ETF will be called the Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF.

Additionally, this ETF will trade under the ticker “BTCR” on the NYSE .

. This ETF will likely begin trading sometime around the end of this month.

The stocks held in this ETF are one with significant exposure to Bitcoin.

Accordingly, these holdings derive a significant portion of their profits from Bitcoin-related activities, such as mining.

Direct investment in cryptocurrencies will not be a part of this fund.

However, those bullish on crypto exposure may be enticed by the potential holdings of this ETF.

