Best Penny Stocks To Buy This Week? 10 With Potential Biotech Catalysts

We’re starting another week, and penny stocks are one of the hot topics among retail traders. But what if you knew certain things before they happened? What if you had a way to know when a company was going to present data or management would attend conferences? Well, you’re in luck because specific industries offer precisely that. Today, we’ll look at the biotech industry and some companies that have announced detail on why this week could be an important one.

Biotech stocks are some of the few which offer a glimpse into the future, in simple terms. Since many of these companies are involved with ongoing trials, they’ll update the public on the timing, and thus, the outlook of when they expect to reveal results. There are also firm dates for oversight bodies like the FDA giving the go-ahead for new phases of these trials, new applications, etc. So if you’re searching for biotech penny stocks to buy, doing a bit of research can give you a leg-up when it comes to preparing your trading strategy.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

If you’ve read some of our articles on penny stocks under $1, Evofem is likely a company you’ve stumbled upon recently. It specializes in female contraception. Evofem’s portfolio also includes its first FDA-approved product, Phexxi®. The company has presented a series of abstracts all centered around the platform over the last few weeks. In addition, Evofem has also begun advancing its EVO100 platform in treating chlamydia and gonorrhea.

What To Watch With EVFM Stock This Week

This week, Evofem continues its circuit of presentations. On October 12, the company attends the LD Micro Investor Conference, and Chief Executive Officer Saundra Pelletier will also host one-on-one meetings. Furthermore, if EVFM stock is on your list, next week could also be an important week for the company. We’ll likely report on details again.

However, to give you some insight, the company delivers details on numerous abstracts at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine Scientific Congress on October 20, along with more information furnished at the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics XXIII World Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Shares of Arbutus have been in focus over the last few weeks. The company specializes in developing treatments for chronic infections. This includes hepatitis B and even new therapies for treating coronaviruses. It would seem that the company continues to have milestone events to discuss. Last week, Arbutus presented at its first of 2 planned conferences at the Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference.

It also gave arguments on October 7, the United States Court Of Appeals For The Federal Circuit. This was in response to ongoing issues with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). They are in conflict over Arbutus’s lipid formulations for nucleic acid delivery.

What To Watch With ABUS Stock This Week

This week ABUS stock will be in focus as it presents at another conference. Following last week’s events, investors may have October 13 on their calendars right now. This is when management presents at the H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Last week, Adverum was another one of the biotech penny stocks to watch. The company develops gene therapies with a primary focus on its lead candidate, ADVM-022. Last week, the company presented data from its 2-Year OPTIC study at the Retina Society Annual Meeting. This was specific to treating patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Results showed a more than 80% reduction in annualized anti-VEGF injection frequency and a robust response sustained through 2 years. What’s more, this weekend, the company delivered Phase 2 Data from its INFINITY trial targeting patients with diabetic macular edema treated with ADVM-022. Since we likely could see how the market responds once things open on Monday, it could be something to keep in mind with ADVM stock.

What To Watch With ADVM Stock This Week

That isn’t the only thing to keep track of this week, either. Adverum presents results from its Phase 1 OPTIC trial in patients with neovascular AMD treated with ADVM-022. In particular, if ADVM stock is on your list, October 11 will be the day to keep in mind. The company begins its presentation at 9:50 AM ET at the ASRS Scientific Meeting.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)

If you’ve followed the trend in “alternative” biotech stocks, Enveric could have been one that you came across recently. That’s because the company is focusing its model more on mental health. Enveric closed its acquisition of MagicMed last week, resulting in a new arm of the company explicitly addressing mental illness. The two companies will ultimately create a library of molecules such as psilocybin, N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), and other molecular derivatives.

Aside from this, Enveric recently launched its PsyAI using artificial intelligence to offer predictive methodologies to identify molecules for new drug discovery from its molecular library, “Psybrary,” as it’s been dubbed.

What To Watch With ENVB Stock This Week

This week, however, it isn’t this transaction that has the market’s attention. It might also not be the 14.3% short position you might assume to be a point of focus for “short squeeze stock” traders. This week, Enveric presents at 2 industry conferences. CEO Dr. Joseph Tucker will attend AGPs Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference on October 13. He’ll also present at the KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference on the same day.

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Another company focused on immune function is Aditxt. Its monitoring technology provides personalized information on each user’s immune system. Right now, the company’s technology is in pre-clinical stages, initially being designed to address the rejection of transplanted organs and autoimmune diseases and allergies.

One of the more recent catalysts is its asset purchases from AiPharma. Why was this such a big event? These assets include a treatment called Avigan. It has received full marketing authorization or emergency use authorization in several markets for treating COVID-19. These markets include Mexico, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. In the UK, UAE, Greece, Hungary, and Saudi Arabia, Avigan has received the go-ahead to sell under compassionate use programs. Keep in mind that this is in addition to Aditxt’s previously launched AditxtScore COVID-19 test.

What To Watch With ADTX Stock This Week

Following a binding agreement last week, Aditxt could be in focus again in the week ahead. That’s because the company presents at the LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday. CEO Amro Albanna will also participate in 1 on 1 meetings with investors and analysts.

Penny Stocks This Week

There are plenty of other companies set for industry presentations this week and conference participation. This is just a handful of the ones which have gained momentum in recent sessions. Looking for more penny stocks to watch this week with potential catalysts? Here’s a list of a few more names to know and dates to keep in mind:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) – October 9 & 11

Data from REGENXBIO’s Phase II ALTITUDE® trial in patients with diabetic retinopathy treated with RGX-314 will be presented on October 9 and 11. REGENXBIO has licensed certain exclusive rights to the SCS Microinjector® from Clearside Biomedical, Inc. to deliver gene therapy treatments.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) – October 12

The company presents at the HC Wainwright NASH Investor Conference on October 12th. Lipocine has focused on advancing its TLANDO platform for testosterone replacement therapy. A New Drug Application was resubmitted and affirmed by the FDA last month.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) – October 12

Hepion follows along with Lipocine as management will present at the HC Wainwright NASH Conference. Hepion’s lead candidate CRV431 is under development in clinical phases for treating NASH.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) – October 13

This Wednesday, Tonix participates at the AGP Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference. Management will be involved with a panel discussion about long COVID & COVID variants. Tonix is developing a portfolio of immunology treatments, including a COVID-19 platform for treating COVID, Long COVID and detect functional T cell immunity to COVID.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) – October 14

This week Daré participates in a panel discussion at the DTC Perspectives Xpectives Health Summit on Thursday. The panel focuses on women’s health. Daré specializes in developing a portfolio of therapies and treatment options for contraception, fertility, and women’s health, in general.