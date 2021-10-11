Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013.

- Zacks

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Materials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 10, placing it in bottom 38%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $475.65 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market. FMAT seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Materials Index before fees and expenses.

MSCI USA IMI Materials Index represents the performance of the materials sector in the U.S. equity market.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.57%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Materials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Linde Plc Common Stock Eur.001 (LIN) accounts for about 12.17% of total assets, followed by Sherwin Williams Co/the Common Stock Usd1.0 (SHW) and Air Products + Chemicals Inc Common Stock Usd1.0 (APD).

The top 10 holdings account for about 48.86% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, FMAT has gained about 15.46%, and it's up approximately 28.27% in the last one year (as of 10/11/2021). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $33.74 and $49.70.

The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 27.19% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 121 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FMAT is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Materials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources ETF (GUNR) tracks Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) tracks Materials Select Sector Index. FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources ETF has $5.85 billion in assets, Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF has $7.56 billion. GUNR has an expense ratio of 0.46% and XLB charges 0.12%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT): ETF Research Reports



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD): Free Stock Analysis Report



The SherwinWilliams Company (SHW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB): ETF Research Reports



Linde plc (LIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources ETF (GUNR): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.