Looking for PIMCO Mutual Funds? Pick These 3 Now

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with the help of more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $2.2 trillion assets under management as of Jun 30, 2021.

PIMCO offers a broad line-up of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on fixed income.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PIMCO Real Return Fund Class A PRTNX offers maximum real return that is consistent with preservation of capital as well as prudent investment management. The fund normally invests the lion’s share of its assets in inflation-indexed bonds of different maturities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, as well as corporations. It has returned 7.1% in three years.

As of the end of June 2021, PRTNX held 1004 issues, with 20.3% of its assets invested in 5 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21.

PIMCO California Municipal Bond Fund Class A PCTTX aims for high current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in debt securities whose interest is exempted from federal and California income tax in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance. PCTTX has three-year annualized returns of 5.5%.

David Hammer is one of the fund managers of PCTTX since 2015.

PIMCO RAE US Fund Class A PKAAX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund also aims to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in securities of companies economically tied to the United States under normal circumstances. PKAAX has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%.

PKAAX has an expense ratio of 0.81% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

