New Strong Buy Stocks for October 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Jabil Inc. JBL: This provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Resources Connection, Inc. RGP: This provider of consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals brand name has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.5% over the last 60 days.

Braskem S.A. BAK: This producer and seller of thermoplastic resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS: This specialty retailer of private label women's apparel, accessories and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

