These Are Ten Top Companies With Over 90% Institutional Ownership

Institutional ownership means the amount of stocks in a company that is held by investment firms, funds, and other large entities (and not individuals). The amount of institutional ownership a company has could say a great deal about it. Institutional ownership is seen as “smart money.” So, those who are looking for stocks to invest in should keep a watch where this smart money is going. Usually, the more institutional ownership a company has, the more potential a stock has. Let’s take a look at the ten top companies with over 90% institutional ownership.

TreptowerAlex / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Top Companies With Over 90% Institutional Ownership

We have used the data from finviz to come up with the ten top companies with over 90% institutional ownership. For the list, we have only considered U.S. large cap companies (with a market cap between $10 billion to $200 billion). We have ranked the top companies with over 90% institutional ownership on the basis of their market cap. Following are the ten top companies with over 90% institutional ownership:

Fidelity National Information Services (>$74 billion)

Founded in 1968, this company offers technology, solutions and services to banks, capital markets and merchants. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has the following business segments: Capital Markets, Banking and Merchants. Its shares are down more than 15% YTD and over 17% in the last three months. Fidelity is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

TJX (>$78 billion)

Founded in 1976, this company deals in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) has the following business segments: TJX Canada, TJX International, Marmaxx, and HomeGoods. Its shares are down more than 5% YTD and over 5% in the last three months. TJX is headquartered in Framingham, Mass.

Marsh & McLennan (> $79 billion)

Founded in 1871, it is a professional services firm that offers its clients advice and solutions. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. Its shares are up more than 33% YTD and over 10% in the last three months. Marsh & McLennan is headquartered in New York.

Anthem (>$92 billion)

Founded in 2004, Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) offers life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It mainly provides network-based managed care health benefit plans to employers, Medicare, Medicaid, and individuals. Its shares are up more than 20% YTD but are down over 2% in the last three months. Anthem is headquartered in Indianapolis.

Zoetis (>$94 billion)

Founded in 1952, this company discovers, develops, and makes animal health medicines and vaccines. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) has the following business segments: United States & International. Its shares are up more than 19% YTD but are down almost 1% in the last three months. It reported revenue of more than $6.6 billion in 2020, up from over $6.2 billion in 2019. Zoetis is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

Prologis (>$95 billion)

Founded in 1991, this company offers real estate investment trust services. Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. Its shares are up more than 28% YTD and over 1% in the last three months. It reported revenue of more than $4 billion in 2020, up from over $3 billion in 2019. Prologis is headquartered in San Francisco.

Booking Holdings (>$101 billion)

Founded in 1997, this company offers online travel and related solutions, including accommodation reservations for apartments, vacation rentals, hotels, hostels and other properties. Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) provides its services under the following brands, including Rentalcars.com, Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, OpenTable and KAYAK. Its shares are up more than 11% YTD and over 12% in the last three months. Booking Holdings is headquartered in Norwalk, Conn.

S&P Global (>$104 billion)

Founded in 1917, this company offers transparent and independent ratings, as well as analytics and data to users globally. S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) has the following business segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Platts and Indices. Its shares are up more than 30% YTD and over 4% in the last three months. S&P Global is headquartered in New York.

Estee Lauder (>$113 billion)

Founded in 1946, this company makes skin care, hair care, makeup, and fragrance products. Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) sells its products under several brands, including Bobbi Brown, Estée Lauder, Jo Malone London, Origins, MAC, and more. Its shares are up more than 17% YTD but are down over 2% in the last three months. Estee Lauder is headquartered in New York.

American Tower REIT (>$121 billion)

Founded in 1995, this company offers real estate investment services, as well as owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) has the following business segments: Asia-Pacific, Africa Latin America, U.S. & Canada, Europe and Services. Its shares are up more than 16% YTD but are down over 6% in the last three months. American Tower REIT is headquartered in Boston.