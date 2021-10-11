Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

These Are Ten Top Companies With Over 90% Institutional Ownership

Institutional ownership means the amount of stocks in a company that is held by investment firms, funds, and other large entities (and not individuals). The amount of institutional ownership a...

By
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Institutional ownership means the amount of stocks in a company that is held by investment firms, funds, and other large entities (and not individuals). The amount of institutional ownership a company has could say a great deal about it. Institutional ownership is seen as “smart money.” So, those who are looking for stocks to invest in should keep a watch where this smart money is going. Usually, the more institutional ownership a company has, the more potential a stock has. Let’s take a look at the ten top companies with over 90% institutional ownership.

TreptowerAlex / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Top Companies With Over 90% Institutional Ownership

We have used the data from finviz to come up with the ten top companies with over 90% institutional ownership. For the list, we have only considered U.S. large cap companies (with a market cap between $10 billion to $200 billion). We have ranked the top companies with over 90% institutional ownership on the basis of their market cap. Following are the ten top companies with over 90% institutional ownership:

  1. Fidelity National Information Services (>$74 billion)

Founded in 1968, this company offers technology, solutions and services to banks, capital markets and merchants. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has the following business segments: Capital Markets, Banking and Merchants. Its shares are down more than 15% YTD and over 17% in the last three months. Fidelity is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

  1. TJX (>$78 billion)

Founded in 1976, this company deals in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) has the following business segments: TJX Canada, TJX International, Marmaxx, and HomeGoods. Its shares are down more than 5% YTD and over 5% in the last three months. TJX is headquartered in Framingham, Mass.

  1. Marsh & McLennan (> $79 billion)

Founded in 1871, it is a professional services firm that offers its clients advice and solutions. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. Its shares are up more than 33% YTD and over 10% in the last three months. Marsh & McLennan is headquartered in New York.

  1. Anthem (>$92 billion)

Founded in 2004, Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) offers life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It mainly provides network-based managed care health benefit plans to employers, Medicare, Medicaid, and individuals. Its shares are up more than 20% YTD but are down over 2% in the last three months. Anthem is headquartered in Indianapolis.

  1. Zoetis (>$94 billion)

Founded in 1952, this company discovers, develops, and makes animal health medicines and vaccines. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) has the following business segments: United States & International. Its shares are up more than 19% YTD but are down almost 1% in the last three months. It reported revenue of more than $6.6 billion in 2020, up from over $6.2 billion in 2019. Zoetis is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

  1. Prologis (>$95 billion)

Founded in 1991, this company offers real estate investment trust services. Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. Its shares are up more than 28% YTD and over 1% in the last three months. It reported revenue of more than $4 billion in 2020, up from over $3 billion in 2019. Prologis is headquartered in San Francisco.

  1. Booking Holdings (>$101 billion)

Founded in 1997, this company offers online travel and related solutions, including accommodation reservations for apartments, vacation rentals, hotels, hostels and other properties. Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) provides its services under the following brands, including Rentalcars.com, Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, OpenTable and KAYAK. Its shares are up more than 11% YTD and over 12% in the last three months. Booking Holdings is headquartered in Norwalk, Conn.

  1. S&P Global (>$104 billion)

Founded in 1917, this company offers transparent and independent ratings, as well as analytics and data to users globally. S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) has the following business segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Platts and Indices. Its shares are up more than 30% YTD and over 4% in the last three months. S&P Global is headquartered in New York.

  1. Estee Lauder (>$113 billion)

Founded in 1946, this company makes skin care, hair care, makeup, and fragrance products. Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) sells its products under several brands, including Bobbi Brown, Estée Lauder, Jo Malone London, Origins, MAC, and more. Its shares are up more than 17% YTD but are down over 2% in the last three months. Estee Lauder is headquartered in New York.

  1. American Tower REIT (>$121 billion)

Founded in 1995, this company offers real estate investment services, as well as owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) has the following business segments: Asia-Pacific, Africa Latin America, U.S. & Canada, Europe and Services. Its shares are up more than 16% YTD but are down over 6% in the last three months. American Tower REIT is headquartered in Boston.

More About Finance

Personal Finance

How to use psychology to control your money

Eduardo Rosas

Eduardo Rosas

Stocks

EVgo vs. Blink Charging: Which Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Stock is a Better Choice?

Aditya Raghunath

Stocks

3 Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks That Beat Sales in Q3

Nimesh Jaiswal

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

Is Laughter the Best Medicine for Sales?

Benton Crane

Benton Crane

Enterprising women

The next step for startups: empowering female founders

Paco Solsona

Social Media

How I Got Verified on Instagram Without Being Famous

Kyle Dendy

Kyle Dendy

Read More