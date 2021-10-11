Comtech (CMTL) Inks $5.6M Deal for Messaging Application Support

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL recently clinched a maintenance renewal agreement from an anonymous U.S. tier-one mobile network operator. The contract, which is valued at more than $5.6 million, was awarded to Comtech’s Trusted Location group.



Based in Annapolis, MD, Comtech Trusted Location is a leading provider of reliable and secure wireless communication technologies. These technologies primarily focus on public safety, navigation, and messaging.



The entity boasts a comprehensive suite of mobile application and platform solutions for operators globally, ranging from end-to-end location-based services to cloud-based messaging platforms. The renewal agreement requires Comtech to continue delivering messaging application support to the Tier-One U.S.-based mobile network operator.



The latest move highlights the Melville, NY-based company’s commitment to improving public safety with enhanced precise device location and mapping services while enabling organizations to stay ahead of the curve in the dynamic tech industry.



With more than two decades of industry experience, Comtech has been making necessary efforts to provide critical location and messaging solutions for enterprises, governments, and mobile network operators. Its innovative location and messaging solutions are particularly designed to support interconnected, cloud-based applications across several business verticals.



Given the importance of messaging, especially during the pandemic situation, Comtech’s latest win comes as a major boon. The development took place in the first quarter of its fiscal 2022. The agreement intends to not only strengthen Comtech’s resilient business model and generate recurring revenue streams but also reinforce its core telecommunications infrastructure.



To boost global security and improve public safety with high-performance satellite communications equipment, Comtech created a niche market for secure wireless solutions. The company continues to provide market-leading products for messaging, location, and deployable wireless communications. It offers services to integrate networks, servers, gateways, and intelligent peripherals as well as provides transmission responses to users.

