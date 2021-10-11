Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

Zacks

LCNB Corp. LCNB: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.29%, compared with the industry average 1.98%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.94%.

Resources Connection, Inc. RGP: This company that provides consulting services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.14%, compared with the industry average of 0.64%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

ConocoPhillips COP: This company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.30%, compared with the industry average of 1.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. KW: This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.21%.

