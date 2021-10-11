Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 11th

LCNB, RGP, COP, and KW made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on October 11, 2021

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

LCNB Corp. LCNB: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

 

LCNB Corporation

LCNB Corporation

LCNB Corporation

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.29%, compared with the industry average 1.98%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.94%.

 

LCNB Corporation

LCNB Corporation

LCNB Corporation

 

Resources Connection, Inc. RGP: This company that provides consulting services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.14%, compared with the industry average of 0.64%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

 

Resources Connection, Inc.

Resources Connection, Inc.

Resources Connection, Inc.

 

ConocoPhillips COP: This company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

 

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.30%, compared with the industry average of 1.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.

 

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips

 

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. KW: This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.21%.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.



