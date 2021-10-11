BOX Announces New Capabilities, Integrations at BoxWorks 2021

Box BOX is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen its portfolio of solutions on the back of new integrations and advanced capabilities.



This is evident from the fact that the company recently announced new capabilities like all-new Box Notes, a new Box Mobile app, and deeper integrations with Microsoft’s MSFT Office Software Suite namely Microsoft 365, salesforce.com’s CRM subsidiary Slack and Zoom through BoxWorks 2021.



With the help of these new solutions and deeper integrations, Box strives to enable secure and seamless collaboration of organizations across any application.

Details

Box Notes includes many features like call-out boxes, code blocks, in-line cursors, advanced table, security and control capabilities. It can also include other features like a table of contents and anchor links. With these capabilities, teams can internally or externally collaborate for projects from anywhere and track their progress seamlessly.



The updated Box Mobile app consists of an updated Capture Mode for iOS and Android, the optical character recognition technology along with a redesigned iPad experience that helps users leverage Box as well as stay connected to their content from any device.



Apart from these two new capabilities, it also displayed its e-signature capability, Box Sign, which was recently introduced to help businesses digitize and modernize agreements in the cloud.



As Box Notes, Box Mobile app and Box Sign are enabled with enhanced features, this is likely to increase the adoption rate of these solutions.

Further, Box has deepened its integration with Microsoft 365 to help users in simultaneously collaborating on documents across desktop, web and mobile. Additionally, this will permit customers to use Box as their default storage option in Teams.

Both the companies already have tens of thousands of joint customers. This enhanced integration is likely to help them retain those customers.



Box also integrated with Slack, which will help joint customers to leverage Box as a content layer in Slack. Users can directly upload files to Box and secure content through the Slack interface.



Box also integrated with Zoom to help users with secure and effective work collaboration across distributed teams. In addition, BoxWorks 2021 showcased the Box app for Zoom, which will help users to browse and share their Box files directly from Zoom.



These deepened integrations are likely to help all the above companies expand their reach to more customers.

Expanding Portfolio

Apart from the recent move, Box added new features to its security control and intelligent threat detection solution, namely Box Shield, to provide users with improved security without disruption in business workflows.



The company also launched Box Shuttle to help users transfer large content to Box Content Cloud with ease. This remains a positive for the company.



Further, Box collaborated with Cisco CSCO Webex for the delivery of secured and effective cloud content to customers.



We believe that these growing efforts by this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company will contribute to top-line growth in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

