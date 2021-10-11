Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Jeff Bezos tweets 'don't let anyone tell you who you are' and Elon Musk responds with a second place medal

Friends, rivals, or both? We don't know yet. But, Musk has not missed opportunities to "play pranks" on the founder of Amazon.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition.

"Don't let anyone tell you who you are"

Know Your Meme & Mario Anzuoni

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, posted a message on Twitter along with an image of a page from the US investment newspaper, Barron’s , which reads:

“Listen and be open, but don't let anyone tell you who you are. This was just one of many stories we were told of all the ways we were going to fail. Today, Amazon is one of the most successful companies in the world and has revolutionized two completely different industries. "

The billionaire refers to what the short introduction to a news item called "Amazon.bomb" said. Which expressed the following: “The idea that the CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, has pioneered a new business paradigm, is nonsense. He's just one more middleman, and the stock market is starting to pick up on that fact. The real winners on the web will be companies that sell their products directly to consumers. Just look at what's happening at Sony, Dell, and Bertelsmann. "

In response to this tweet, Elon Musk , founder of Tesla , replied with the emoji of the silver medal, which shows the number "2", in reference to the second place.

Why did Musk do this?

Recall that recently, the businessman who owns Tesla and SpaceX surpassed Jeff Bezos on the list of billionaires in the world . And according to Forbes , he took the opportunity to say, "I am sending a giant statue of the digit '2' to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal," in an email.

In September, when Elon Musk successfully managed to send four civilians into space on a SpaceX spacecraft, Bezos wrote: “Congratulations to @ElonMusk and the @SpaceX team on your successful Inspiration4 launch last night. Another step towards a future where space is accessible to everyone ”.

To which the South African businessman responded with a simple "thank you."

Friends, rivals, or both? , We do not know it yet. But, Musk has not missed opportunities to "play pranks" on the founder of Amazon.

More About Billionaires

Billionaires

What are the richest families in the world? Their combined fortune increased 22% in the last year according to Bloomberg.

Entrepreneur en Español
Billionaires

Not just Jeff Bezos! Michael Jordan will also earn a fortune with the arrival of Lionel Messi to PSG, see how much and why

Entrepreneur en Español
NASA

Jeff Bezos sues NASA for awarding contracts to Elon Musk's SpaceX and not Blue Origin

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Twitch

Twitch leak reveals who the most popular streamers are and how much money they make

Entrepreneur en Español
Tesla

Tesla holds a festival at its Gigafactory in Germany and opens its doors to the general public

Entrepreneur en Español
Technology

How Health Tech Startups Are Solving the Anti-Aging Problem

Olya Osokina

Olya Osokina

Read More