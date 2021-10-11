Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $67.76, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.69%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.64% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from O as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2021. In that report, analysts expect O to post earnings of $0.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $476.25 million, up 17.72% from the year-ago period.

O's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.31% and +17.6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for O. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. O currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, O is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.68.

Meanwhile, O's PEG ratio is currently 4.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

