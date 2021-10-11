Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $51.08, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 8.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SAVA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SAVA to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 183.33%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SAVA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SAVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

