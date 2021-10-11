United Parcel Service (UPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $181.74, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.69%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 5.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.58%.

UPS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect UPS to post earnings of $2.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.71 billion, up 6.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.18 per share and revenue of $94.69 billion, which would represent changes of +35.84% and +11.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UPS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. UPS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, UPS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.09.

We can also see that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

