Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) closed at $14.50, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.88% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GRIN as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $397.33 million. These totals would mark changes of +493.04% and +42.3%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GRIN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GRIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, GRIN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.75, so we one might conclude that GRIN is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

