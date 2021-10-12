Open Raises $100 Mn In Series C Round Led By Temasek

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Open, an SME-focused neo-banking platform recently announced to have raised $100 million in a Series C round. The funding was led by Temasek and saw participation from Google and SBI Investment, one of Japan’s leading venture capital firms. Existing investors Tiger Global and 3one4 Capital also participated in the round.

Open

Open plans to use the funding to further strengthen and accelerate its new product lines – Zwitch, its embedded finance platform, and BankingStack, the cloud-native SME banking platform for financial institutions which is currently deployed at over 15 Banks in India. Over the next year, Open will expand its base to 5 million SMEs and expand to global markets like South East Asia, Europe, and the US.

“Over the last 4 years, we’ve grown from strength to strength to be the fastest-growing SME neo-banking platform globally. Our product offerings have helped nearly 2 million SMEs in the Indian market and we’re just getting started. We look to expand our product range in the coming months in embedded finance and enterprise banking. We also look to cater to over 5 million SMEs by August 2022,” said Anish Achuthan, chief executive officer, Open.

Founded in 2017, Open offers a neo-banking platform that integrates all the tools used by small businesses and integrates it with the business's current account. The Open platform today powers close to 2 million SMEs and processes over $20 billion in annualized transactions. The platform also adds over 90,000 SMEs every month, making it the fastest-growing SME-focused neo-banking platform globally.

“The team at Open has combined deep domain expertise and product-focused rigor to deploy a full-stack solution that places SMEs at the center of a universe of innovation. This platform has set the standard for business banking and will take this full-stack approach into new adjacencies and geographies. We are excited to continue our partnership as Open scales into a global fintech innovation engine,” added Pranav Pai, founding partner, and chief information officer, 3one4 Capital.

Avendus Capital advised Open on the deal.