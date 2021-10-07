Attention, buyer! Amazon's Black Friday deals have already started

Yesterday we learned the news that Amazon began with its Black Friday offers, despite being almost two months away from this date.

Depositphotos.com

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday or, for its translation, Black Friday, is the day that opens the Christmas shopping season. It was originated in the United States. However, it has been expanded to the rest of America and to multiple European countries. Black Friday is celebrated the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, that is, the Friday after the fourth Thursday of November. During this date, retail stores and warehouses usually put a large number of discounted products, so many people usually save during the year to be able to buy on this date and take advantage of the offers.

What offers are there currently?

Amazon products

Sales of up to 25% on Amazon Essentials clothing.

30% discount on sporting goods from Amazon Basics and Amazon Basic Care.

40% savings on Amazon Basics, Wag and Kitzy pet products.

Beauty items

Savings of up to 35% on L'Oreal Paris, NYX and Maybelline makeup, as well as Old Spice and American Crew hair care items.

Electronics devices

20% discount on Acer brand laptops, desktops and monitors.

Discounts of up to 20% on televisions from LG, Sony and Samsung.

20% discount on Lenovo Chromebooks.

Deals up to 30% on Samsung phones and hearing aids.

Clothes and accessories

Up to 30% discounts on HonestBaby, Ororo and Tommy Hilfiger.

Offers up to 50% on Nine West, Anne Klein and Swarovski watches.

Toys

30% discount on Hasbro, Nerf, Fisher-Price, Play-Doh, Barbie and Hot Wheels.

Discounts of up to 50% on Learning Resources, Osmo, National Geographic and Thames & Kosmos.

News this Black Friday

In addition to the starter offers, Amazon has implemented a couple of measures to accompany this holiday shopping season.

To make the task of sending gifts to loved ones easier, Amazon brings a new purchase option for Prime members. If you want to send a gift to someone's home, but don't know their address, you can choose "Add a gift receipt for easy returns" during the checkout process and then enter a known email address or mobile phone number of the recipient. Amazon will search its database and give the recipient the option to accept the gift or exchange it for a gift card without the sender knowing.

In addition, for the theme of celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Amazon launched a website promoting Hispanic brands and products. This page was called "Celebremos" and highlights all kinds of music, movies and series of Latin origin.