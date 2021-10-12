Mindfulness, why should you teach it in your company?

What is mindfulness ?

Mindfulness is the ability to be fully present of where you are and what is happening. Sounds easy right? You just have to pay attention to what you do and that's it. But it is much more difficult than you would think. We are used to letting our minds wander, to being distracted, to obsessing over thoughts of the past or the future. Changing the way our mind works is difficult and mindfulness is something that should be practiced. Stopping this has several benefits and this is why it can be a great tool to help your employees.

What are the benefits of mindfulness?

To begin with, practicing mindfulness helps the well -being of the people who work with you. There are surveys that show that stress is one of the main reasons why employees miss work. Mindfulness will do you good as individuals psychologically and emotionally because, among other things, it helps reduce stress . If your employees feel calmer in the work environment, their performance is likely to improve.

Interpersonal relationships are also benefited. Mindfulness is based on attention, it teaches you to put it on what is happening inside and outside. In terms of relationships and interactions, attention helps to generate a connection with the person with whom you are interacting. It helps to improve how you listen to other people and how you express what you need. When communication flows between employees, between departments and between hierarchies, the company works much better because everyone is contributing what is expected of them.

Helps increase resilience . What do I mean by this? improves patience and that improves the management of frustration. Your employees learn to react better to negative stimuli, feedback, scolding, etc. Being able to overcome the unpleasant side that all jobs have improves their performance because they do not give up, and they can improve what they get corrected.

It has cognitive benefits too, which makes your employees more skilled. Improve your memory and reduce distraction. It is easier for them to be clear about what they have to do and to do it in a more efficient way. Concentration is benefited so they can do their tasks in less time and in a better way.

Paying attention also helps you develop your intuition. What good is good intuition in the business world? Much. It is a world based on making decisions and trusting what you think is best. Having a good intuition is important for making decisions that are necessary for your business.

In the same way, increase the creativity of your employees. The importance of this is evident in departments that have a more "artistic" approach such as Design or Marketing, etc. But creativity is essential in all areas, it is key to innovation and problem solving.

How to implement this meditation?

If you want to do it professionally, you can hire an expert to give a multi-week course or an intensive two-day program so that employees can begin to familiarize themselves with the subject. An expert can go to the workplace to give the course, or there are online courses that can be contracted, you can still use an application.

Before starting, you must be clear about what you want to gain from implementing mindfulness in your company and also ask what your employees need the most. Do not hire anything before organizing the logistics well, check the budget and the hours in which it would be more favorable for everyone. When you know these types of details, you can find the option that suits you best.

However, it is important that what is learned does not remain only within the course and that it is used after it ends. There are different ways in which you can implement mindfulness within your company in everyday things:

Remind them to only do one task at a time

Act with compassion

Have a space in the offices where your employees can relax

Give them time to think and reflect on the news of the day before starting work

Encourage them to focus on the positive

Communicate consciously

Try not to micromanage your employees

If leaders aren't taking these steps at work, here are some things you can do to be more mindful at work: