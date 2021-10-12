New Strong Buy Stocks for October 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK: This manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Movado Group, Inc. MOV: This designer, marketer, and distributor of watches has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Ovintiv Inc. OVV: This company that engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus

Petrobras PBR: This company that engages in the exploration, production, refining, retailing and transportation of petroleum and its byproducts at home and abroad has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus

Ferguson plc FERG: This distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

