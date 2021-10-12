Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 12th

AHH, FUNC, MOV, and OVV made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on October 12, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

- Zacks

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH: This vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, compared with the industry average of 2.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.69%.

 

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.29%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.79%.

 

First United Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First United Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First United Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First United Corporation Quote

 

Movado Group, Inc. MOV: This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Movado Group Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.51%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.92%.

 

Movado Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Movado Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Movado Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Movado Group Inc. Quote

 

Ovintiv Inc. OVV: This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus

Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus

Ovintiv Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ovintiv Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.47%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.70%.

 

Ovintiv Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ovintiv Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ovintiv Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ovintiv Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.



Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Movado Group Inc. (MOV): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

First United Corporation (FUNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

5 Reasons Why OneMain Holdings is a Screaming Buy

Stocks

Markets Await Economic and Earnings Data

Stocks

Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wins $80M Deal to Support LCS Program

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Reimagining the Way We Work

What are Pulse Surveys, and How They Can Help Your Company?

John Boitnott

John Boitnott

News and Trends

Southwest Airlines CEO Speaks Out on Cancellation Chaos and Vaccine Mandate: 'We're Not Going to Fire Any Employees Over This'

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

News and Trends

Disgraced Jon Gruden Resigns as Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach After Homophobic, Racist and Misogynistic Emails Surface

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More