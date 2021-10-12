PNM Resources (PNM) Benefits From Clean Energy Goals & CAPEX

PNM Resources, Inc.’s PNM strategic infrastructure-related investments and efforts to provide reliable and affordable clean power will enhance its existing performance. Also, the company’s adequate liquidity will allow it to meet its debt obligations.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.53%, on average. Its long-term (three-five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 5.18%.

- Zacks

What’s Driving the Stock?

PNM Resources continues to invest substantially in its utility assets for providing reliable services to its customers. It aims to invest $3.98 billion during the 2021-2025time period to enhance its earnings.



In New Mexico, the utility received approvals from both the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission to acquire the Western Spirit Transmission Line. Construction of the same started in the beginning of this year. We note that the company will play an important role with its expanding electricity transmission assets in the region.



The utility is also steadily taking measures to increase its renewable and battery storage capacity, thus moving toward clean energy transition. To this end, PNM Resources is focused on exiting coal-fired generation by 2024 and targets an emission-free portfolio within2040 to bring cleaner energy sources inits production process.



The company’s goal is to become carbon neutral before 2045. Also, it plans to replace 114 MW of leased capacity at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station with solar and storage resources. Other utilities like Duke Energy DUK, DTE Energy DTE and Xcel Energy XEL are too making efforts to supply clean energy.



The company boasts sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations and fund capital investments despite the ongoing economic crisis.

Woes

However, the risk involved in operating at nuclear plants apart from abiding by the climate change-related stringent environmental policies and regulations remains a headwind to the company.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Free Stock Analysis Report



DTE Energy Company (DTE): Free Stock Analysis Report



PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research