Bitcoin Price Today: What Crypto Investors Are Saying as BTC Heads Towards $60K

The price of Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) is pushing higher today as the crypto continues to rally.

Bitcoin went through a rough patch earlier this year that saw its price take a massive fall to around $30,000 per token. However, it’s been recovering these last few weeks and traders couldn’t be happier about it.

Bitcoin is sitting at around $57,500 per token, which has it approaching its high earlier this year of around $64,000. If it can keep the momentum going, we’ll likely see a new all-time high for BTC in the coming days.

Of course, we should check in with crypto traders to see what they think about the Bitcoin price rising higher today.

Bitcoin Price Today Twitter Talk

"#Bitcoin is now established, huge amounts of venture-capital money have gone into it, and all the big banks are getting involved.” – Legendary investor Bill Miller@mcshane_writes: https://t.co/QAtM6g6D5p — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 11, 2021

$ETH 18K$BTC 220K HIT that like button if you agree. — Wolf 🐺 (@IamCryptoWolf) October 10, 2021

Once $BTC and $ETH start their next parabolic run, they will reach mindblowing levels within a blink of the eye. — Simon Dedic (@scoinaldo) October 10, 2021

$BTC is 15% away from all time highs. Are you ready? — Koroush AK (@KoroushAK) October 11, 2021

$BTC will hit $100k this year imo, maybe even $150k. — Beastlorion🔺️ (@Beastlyorion) October 10, 2021

$BTC bumpy road ahead but 60k is inevitable in next few days — CRYPTO₿IRB (@crypto_birb) October 11, 2021

There’s no doubt that crypto traders are going to want to keep an eye on Bitcoin this week, even if they don’t hold it. Oftentimes we see the prices of other cryptos rise and fall alongside BTC. If there really is going to be a new all-time high, then that could spur the likes of Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) and other altcoins to rally higher.

BTC was up 4.5% over a 24-hour period as of Monday morning.

