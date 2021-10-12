Are Investors Undervaluing Toll Brothers (TOL) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Toll Brothers (TOL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.59, while its industry has an average P/E of 6.68. Over the past year, TOL's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.40 and as low as 6.50, with a median of 9.66.

TOL is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TOL's industry has an average PEG of 0.62 right now. Over the last 12 months, TOL's PEG has been as high as 4.11 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.64.

Investors should also recognize that TOL has a P/B ratio of 1.36. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.44. Within the past 52 weeks, TOL's P/B has been as high as 1.68 and as low as 1.05, with a median of 1.40.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Toll Brothers is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TOL feels like a great value stock at the moment.

