Should Value Investors Buy Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Crescent Point Energy (CPG). CPG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 2.98, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.45. Over the past 52 weeks, CPG's Forward P/E has been as high as 1,525.18 and as low as -287.39, with a median of 6.29.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CPG's P/B ratio of 0.70. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.56. Over the past 12 months, CPG's P/B has been as high as 1.24 and as low as 0.29, with a median of 0.65.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CPG has a P/S ratio of 1.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.81.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Crescent Point Energy's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CPG is an impressive value stock right now.

