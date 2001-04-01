mimio flipChart
|Mimio
FlipChart
Who says you can't conduct a proper sales meeting with half your staff living in another country? The mimio flipChart slides on to the back of any standard flip chart and broadcasts its contents via the Web. You can flip pages backwards and forwards and modify previously captured information. Viewers can then print color or black- and-white copies of pages viewed. Mimio 2.0 allows up to five mimio devices to connect simultaneously to the same PC for those intense planning meetings, or for a quick game of Win, Lose or Draw with your sales rep in Spain. Web meetings can take place directly at mimio.com or through Microsoft's NetMeeting site.