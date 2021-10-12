Two recommendations on TikTok increased sales of a Covergirl product by 269%

After two tiktokers that focus their content on lifestyle and beauty recommended the Covergirl Fresh Skin Milk product, sales of this product increased by 269% compared to the previous year. The financial group Jefferies analyzed the growth , according to Business Insider , and saw that it was directly related to the viralization of the videos.

The first to upload a video talking about the base was Brianna Chickenfry who has 1.3 million followers. In the video he mentions that he was looking for a base that he liked for 7 years and that he did not want to share the one he had already found so that it would not run out ... which ended up happening.

After her, Mikayla Nogueira, who is dedicated to trying different products and reviewing them, made a video about Covergirl Fresh Skin Milk, in her account of 8.1 million followers. She says she had heard only negative things about the product, but once she tried it, she was given a good foundation.

In the Jefferies report it was shown that the base had become 8% of the sales of all Covergirl products and that the product had been sold out at Amazon and Ulta. It is not the first time that products have been sold out after they go viral on TikTok, so many companies have opted to promote their products on this social network.