Top Analyst Reports for Linde, Estee Lauder & Caterpillar

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Linde plc ( LIN ), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. ( EL ), and Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Linde have underperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas Field Services industry in the year to date period (+13.7% vs. +18.5%), but things seem to be getting better for it. The Zacks analyst believes that increased ASU production in Florida is likely to address the growing industrial gas demand as well as boost Linde’s cash flow.

The company’s process gas like hydrogen is being utilized for clean fuels, while its high-purity and specialty gases are being employed for manufacturing electronics. Since the third quarter last year, however, it has witnessed a steady decline in the contractual sale of its gas product backlog. There is also an uncertainty in demand growth for some of its industrial gases and new projects due to the ongoing pandemic.

Estee Lauder shares have gained +38.3% over the past year against the Zacks Cosmetics industry’s gain of +10.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that company has been benefiting from its growing Skin Care business for some time now. It has also been gaining from impressive online business as more consumers are shifting to this mode of shopping.

The company saw net sales growth in every region and product category in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. It is also undertaking robust cost-control measures. Some retail store closures amid the coronavirus pandemic are a concern for the company though. International travel restrictions have also been negatively impacting the consumer traffic.

Shares of Caterpillar have lost -14.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Construction and Mining industry’s loss of -14.5%, however, things seem to be improving for the company. The Zacks analyst believes that Caterpillar is likely gain from improving demand in most of its end markets as well as the cost control efforts.

Launch of new products, investment in expanded offerings and digital capabilities will also aid growth. The Construction Industries segment should gain from strength in residential as well as non-residential construction in the United States, and rising demand in other parts of the world.

Its near-term results, however, are likely to be impacted by headwinds stemming from supply constraints, and high input costs. The uncertainty regarding the ongoing pandemic only adds to its woes.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PPG Industries, Inc. ( PPG ) and Verisk Analytics, Inc. ( VRSK ).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

