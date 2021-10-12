Earnings season officially starts this week with the big banks leading off the charge.

- Zacks

We’ll hear from all four of the largest American banks including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo.

But there’s plenty more to keep an eye on outside of the financials as there’s a diverse group of large cap companies also reporting this week.

These 5 companies have the top charts of the week. One hasn’t missed in 5 years, not even during the pandemic, and another one is up 105% in 2021.

Can those who “won” in 2020 keep winning in 2021 and beyond?

5 Top Charts to Start Earnings Season

1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM has beat 5 quarters in a row. Considered one of the “top” banks in the country, investors have pushed the shares up 31% year-to-date. They’re at new all-time highs. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 12. Is this just the start of its next big rally?

2. UnitedHealth Group UNH hasn’t missed in 5 years. Impressive. It’s so consistent. Shares are up 15.5% this year and are trading around its all-time highs. What will be the catalyst for the next break out?

3. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ has beat 2 quarters in a row and has come through the pandemic as a “winner.” Shares are up another 25% year-to-date. But will labor and commodity costs as well as the delta variant COVID outbreak bite in the third quarter?

4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM has beat 3 quarters in a row but shares have been treading water throughout 2021. Shares are up just 1.1% year-to-date after a 2-year rally of 123%. Manufacturing issues have hit the semiconductor industry in 2021. Will they come out of it in 2022?

5. Alcoa Corp. AA has beat 6 quarters in a row. It’s been a surprise winner in 2021, with shares soaring 105% after a big 2020 coronavirus rally. Yet it has a forward P/E of just 7.2 as earnings are expected to be up 650% this year. Is there more gas left in the tank?

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alcoa (AA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research