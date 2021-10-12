Signet (SIG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG) closed at $81.62, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had gained 6.79% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SIG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, down 9.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.31 billion, up 0.59% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.06 per share and revenue of $6.95 billion, which would represent changes of +329.38% and +32.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SIG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, SIG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.37, which means SIG is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Jewelry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

