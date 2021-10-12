Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $142.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 2.31% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.21% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.12% in that time.

PG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 19, 2021. On that day, PG is projected to report earnings of $1.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.81 billion, up 2.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $78.98 billion, which would represent changes of +4.95% and +3.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. PG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note PG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.61, so we one might conclude that PG is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

