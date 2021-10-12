Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $8.51, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.07% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 2.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NLY as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NLY is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $410.15 million, down 8.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +35.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NLY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note NLY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.68. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.94.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

