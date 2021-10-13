Should iShares MSCI USA SmallCap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the iShares MSCI USA SmallCap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/07/2016.

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $853.75 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Blend

Small cap companies have market capitalization below $2 billion. They usually have higher potential than large and mid cap companies with stocks but higher risk.

Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.39%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Healthcare sector--about 19.90% of the portfolio. Financials and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Cubesmart Reit (CUBE) accounts for about 1.65% of total assets, followed by American Homes Rent Reit Class A (AMH) and Aptargroup Inc (ATR).

The top 10 holdings account for about 12.62% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

SMMV seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Small Cap Minimum Volatility (USD) Index before fees and expenses. The MSCI USA Small Cap Minimum Volatility (USD) Index comprises of small-capitalization U.S. equities that, in the aggregate, have lower volatility characteristics relative to the small-capitalization U.S. equity market.

The ETF has added about 13.23% so far this year and it's up approximately 23.37% in the last one year (as of 10/13/2021). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $29.51 and $39.03.

The ETF has a beta of 0.85 and standard deviation of 21.34% for the trailing three-year period. With about 359 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares MSCI USA SmallCap Min Vol Factor ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, SMMV is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and the iShares Core S&P SmallCap ETF (IJR) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $67.70 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P SmallCap ETF has $69.83 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

