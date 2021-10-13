Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This automotive retailer in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation OLN: This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.13, compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

StellantisN.V. STLA: This designer and manufacturer of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis has a PEG ratio of 0.25, compared with 0.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Stellantis N.V. PEG Ratio (TTM)

