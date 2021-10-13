These Back to Work Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Are Still Available

More stimulus checks don’t seem to be coming, but some states are still giving stimulus checks to those who return to work. These back to work coronavirus stimulus checks could amount to as much as $2,000.

Back To Work Coronavirus Stimulus Checks: Who Could Get Them?

Arizona and Kentucky were among the first to come up with the back to work coronavirus stimulus checks. The lawmakers in these states came up with this stimulus program well before the federal unemployment assistance ended on Sept. 6. For instance, Arizona proposed the plan in May.

Under Arizona’s back to work plan, those who get a full-time job would qualify for a one-time stimulus check of $2,000. Those who get a part-time job qualify to get $1,000.

To ensure more and more people return to work, Arizona ended the federal unemployment benefits in July. Instead, the state used the federal money to encourage people to get back to work.

“We’re going to use federal money to encourage people to work instead of paying people not to work,” Governor Doug Ducey said previously.

Other states that have come up with similar programs are Kentucky, Maine, and Montana. In June, Kentucky announced a plan to give up to 15,000 residents a $1,500 bonus if they returned back to work. To be eligible for the bonus, a resident must have been employed between June 24 and July 30.

“We want every Kentuckian working and participating as we sprint out of this pandemic with our economy booming,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said previously. “This is a step in the right direction for our people, our economy, and our employer.”

Maine Also Has A Similar Plan

Maine, on the other hand, is giving employers a payment of $1,500 for employees who joined the workforce between June 15 and June 30. Further, there is a payment of $1,000 for workers who get back to work in July.

Moreover, to qualify for the program, the workers must have received unemployment benefits for the week ending May 29, gotten a full or part-time job paying less than $25 an hour, and must have worked for at least eight straight weeks.

So, if you live in one of these three states, and believe you qualify for these back to work coronavirus stimulus checks, then you should check your state’s website for the specific details and how to claim the money.

Apart from these back to work coronavirus stimulus checks, there are a few more stimulus payments that you may qualify for. These include the child tax credit (CTC), renter assistance and more.

Separately, there are a few states that are giving stimulus checks directly to people. California, for instance, is giving stimulus checks of $600 to residents under the Golden State stimulus program. This is the second time that California is sending out stimulus checks this year.