The United States will reopen its borders to non-essential travel in November

The United States Government reported on Tuesday that it will open its land borders with Mexico and Canada on an unconfirmed date in November for trips considered "non-essential", such as tourism or visits, according to the BBC .

Frontera México - Estados Unidos.

The White House announced that it will require travelers to enter a proof of vaccination with a complete schedule. It will also request it for international travelers entering the country by air and will remove entry restrictions for the European Union (EU), United Kingdom, Brazil and China.

The same measures will apply to maritime ferry entries, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The land borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed since March 2020.

What vaccines do they allow into the United States?

According to the EFE Agency , for the second stage of the opening of the borders the vaccination test will be mandatory for all travelers, such as truck drivers and others.

The White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have yet to confirm what documentation will be required to prove vaccination status.

All vaccines authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) are expected to be accepted for entry even if they are not approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as is the case with AstraZeneca .

So far the FDA has authorized only three COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use during the pandemic: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer-BioNTech. WHO granted approval for these three biologics, as well as the Oxford-AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.