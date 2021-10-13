Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Jack Ma, Alibaba's Mysterious Founder, Reappears in Hong Kong: Reports

His last public appearance as such was in October last year when he gave a speech in Shanghai where he criticized Chinese financial regulators.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition.

The elusive Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma , who has been out of the public eye for a year, reappeared in Hong Kong where he has met with business partners, two sources reported to Reuters .

Depositphotos.com
Jack Ma, fundador de Alibaba Group.

Ma has left public life since his business empire was subjected to regulatory measures in late 2020. His last public appearance as such was in October last year when he gave a speech in Shanghai where he criticized Chinese financial regulators.

On April 10, the company founded by Jack Ma was fined a record $ 2.75 billion . This after determining that, indeed, it would have engaged in monopolistic practices taking advantage of its dominant position as an electronic commerce giant.

The businessman has appeared in public sporadically in mainland China , but this visit to Hong Kong would be his first physical appearance in 12 months. In January he reappeared speaking to a group of video educators.

According to Reuters reports , Jack Ma ate with at least "a few" business partners last week.

More About Jack Ma

Alibaba

China imposes record $ 2.75 billion fine on Alibaba for monopolistic practices

Entrepreneur en Español
Alibaba

Chinese Government Reportedly Tells Alibaba to Sell Media Arm

Entrepreneur en Español
Alibaba

China Considering Million-Dollar Fine Against Jack Ma's Alibaba

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Main Street Entrepreneur

How This Entrepreneur Bootstrapped Her Business, Landed on the Shelves of Target and Ulta and Disrupted the Sunscreen Category

Mita Mallick

Mita Mallick

News and Trends

Bobby Flay Asked for a $100 Million Contract Before Leaving Food Network

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

USA

The United States will reopen its borders to non-essential travel in November

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More