Jack Ma, Alibaba's Mysterious Founder, Reappears in Hong Kong: Reports

The elusive Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma , who has been out of the public eye for a year, reappeared in Hong Kong where he has met with business partners, two sources reported to Reuters .

Ma has left public life since his business empire was subjected to regulatory measures in late 2020. His last public appearance as such was in October last year when he gave a speech in Shanghai where he criticized Chinese financial regulators.

On April 10, the company founded by Jack Ma was fined a record $ 2.75 billion . This after determining that, indeed, it would have engaged in monopolistic practices taking advantage of its dominant position as an electronic commerce giant.

The businessman has appeared in public sporadically in mainland China , but this visit to Hong Kong would be his first physical appearance in 12 months. In January he reappeared speaking to a group of video educators.

According to Reuters reports , Jack Ma ate with at least "a few" business partners last week.