New Strong Buy Stocks for October 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ: This manufacturer and seller of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc. EVR: This investment banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Jabil Inc. JBL: This provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. STLA: This designer and manufacturer of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB: This manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

