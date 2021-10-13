Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 13th

DQ, EVR, JBL, STLA, and LZB have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 13, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ: This manufacturer and seller of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

DAQO New Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

Evercore Inc. EVR: This investment banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc Price and Consensus

Jabil Inc. JBL: This provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. STLA: This designer and manufacturer of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB: This manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

LaZBoy Incorporated Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

LaZBoy Incorporated (LZB): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Evercore Inc (EVR): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Stellantis N.V. (STLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

More About Stocks

Stocks

Is Equinox Gold Headed for a Breakout?

Christian Tharp

Stocks

3 Undervalued Consumer Defensive Stocks in Utah to Scoop Up This Month

Priyanka Mandal

Stocks

2 Industrial Stocks with Great Growth Prospects

Priyanka Mandal

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Main Street Entrepreneur

How This Entrepreneur Bootstrapped Her Business, Landed on the Shelves of Target and Ulta and Disrupted the Sunscreen Category

Mita Mallick

Mita Mallick

Jack Ma

Jack Ma, Alibaba's Mysterious Founder, Reappears in Hong Kong: Reports

Entrepreneur en Español
News and Trends

Bobby Flay Asked for a $100 Million Contract Before Leaving Food Network

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More