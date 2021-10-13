These Are The Ten Most Profitable Companies In Connecticut

Connecticut has been primarily a manufacturing state, and even now, it has one of the most diversified manufacturing industries. The state is known for making transportation equipment, including Jet aircraft engines, helicopters, and nuclear submarines. Also, the state holds a prominent place in highly skilled and technical fields, including metalworking, electronics, and plastics. One more industry that contributes significantly to the state’s GDP is the insurance sector. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Connecticut.

piviso / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Most Profitable Companies In Connecticut

We have used the latest available profit numbers to rank the ten most profitable companies in Connecticut. Following are the ten most profitable companies in Connecticut:

W.R. Berkley (>$680 million)

Founded in 1967, it is an insurance holding company that deals in property & casualty insurance. W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)’s shares are up more than 15% YTD and over 1% in the last three months. It reported revenue of over $8.1 billion in 2020, up from over $7.9 billion in 2019. W.R. Berkley is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn. and has more than 7,000 employees.

Stanley Black & Decker (>$955 million)

Founded in 1843, this company offers products and services for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, healthcare solutions, mechanical access solutions and commercial electronic security and monitoring systems. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s shares are down more than 2% YTD and over 15% in the last three months. It reported revenue of over $14.5 billion in 2020, up from over $14.4 billion in 2019. Stanley Black & Decker is headquartered in New Britain, Conn. and has more than 59,000 employees.

Amphenol (>$1,150 million)

Founded in 1932, this company designs, makes and markets electronic components. Its products include electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, coaxial and high-speed specialty cable and more. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)s shares are up more than 13% YTD and over 5% in the last three months. It reported revenue of over $8.6 billion in 2020, up from over $8.2 billion in 2019. Amphenol is headquartered in Wallingford, Conn. and has more than 73,000 employees.

United Rentals (>$1,170 million)

Founded in 1997, this company offers equipment rental business. It serves the construction and industrial companies, homeowners, utilities, government agencies and manufacturers. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s shares are up more than 47% YTD and over 9% in the last three months. It reported revenue of over $8.5 billion in 2020, a drop from over $9.3 billion in 2019. United Rentals is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. and has more than 19,000 employees.

Xerox Holdings (>$1,350 million)

Founded in 2019, it is a workplace technology company that develops and integrates software and hardware for enterprises. Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:XRX)’s shares are down more than 11% YTD and over 12% in the last three months. It reported revenue of over $7 billion in 2020, a drop from over $9 billion in 2019. Xerox Holdings is headquartered in Norwalk, Conn. and has more than 27,000 employees.

Charter Communications (>$1,660 million)

Founded in 1993, this company offers broadband communications services, such as Spectrum Internet, Spectrum Voice and Spectrum TV. Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s shares are up more than 4% YTD but are down over 1% in the last three months. It reported revenue of over $48 billion in 2020, an increase from over $45 billion in 2019. Charter Communications is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. and has more than 95,000 employees.

Hartford Financial Services Group (>$2,000 million)

Founded in 1810, it is an insurance and financial services company. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) has the following business segments: Commercial Lines, Property & Casualty, Group Benefits, Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Hartford Funds. The company’s shares are up more than 46% YTD and over 14% in the last three months. It reported revenue of over $20.7 billion in 2020, up from over $20.5 billion in 2019. Hartford Financial Service is headquartered in Hartford, Conn. and has more than 19,000 employees.

Synchrony Financial (>$3,700 million)

Founded in 2003, this company offers consumer financial services. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has the following business segments: Payment Solutions, CareCredit and Retail Card. The company’s shares are up more than 43% YTD and over 4% in the last three months. It reported revenue of over $12 billion in 2020, a drop from over $15 billion in 2019. Synchrony Financial is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. and has more than 16,000 employees.

Booking Holdings (>$4,800 million)

Founded in 1997, this company offers online travel and related solutions. Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) offers its services through the following brands: Priceline, Agoda, Booking.com, KAYAK, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. The company’s shares are up more than 10% YTD and over 13% in the last three months. It reported revenue of over $6 billion in 2020, a drop from over $15 billion in 2019. Booking Holdings is headquartered in Norwalk, Conn. and has more than 26,000 employees.

Cigna (>$5,100 million)

Founded in 1792, this company offers global health services. Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) has the following business segments: International Markets, Group Disability, Evernorth, U.S. Medical, and Other. The company’s shares are down more than 2% YTD and over 14% in the last three months. It reported revenue of over $160 billion in 2020, an increase from over $153 billion in 2019. Cigna is headquartered in Bloomfield, Conn. and has more than 70,000 employees.