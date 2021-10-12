Looking for the Next SHIB? 9 Things to Know About the Red-Hot Floki Inu (FLOKI) Crypto.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

First there was Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ). Then there was Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB–USD). And now, the world of cryptos themed after a cute puppy just got even more complicated. We all loved it when Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his adorable Shiba Inu puppy Floki, but one group has found a way to capitalize on it with the launch of Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD). Floki Inu is a relatively new token, and it seems that the FLOKI crypto already has fans barking for more.

It seems that much of this excitement comes from hopes that FLOKI could dethrone Shiba Inu or Dogecoin. Some of its biggest fans argue that the market is ripe for the next Shiba Inu to come along.

Despite the volatility the crypto has faced recently, there are plenty of reasons to still be bullish on Shiba Inu. This is particularly true as investors ponder the possibility of SHIB hitting Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD ).

But even as SHIB works to prove its staying power, some investors are already turning to the newest pup coin. With that in mind, what do you need to know about the mysterious Floki? Let’s find out.

9 Things to Know About the FLOKI Crypto

If you’re looking to buy the FLOKI crypto, you have a few options. It is available on PancakeSwap and Uniswap. The development team recommends setting slippage to 10% for both platforms. Floki was created by members of the Shiba Inu community who claim to be working to combine utility with the power of community through its development. Although its developers are fans of Elon Musk, they have partnered with his brother Kimbal Musk to help address food insecurity through his Million Gardens Movement. Floki’s website makes very clear that developers see FLOKI as a “movement” and not a “meme coin.” The team behind it is currently at work on three projects. These include Valhalla, an NFT gaming metaverse, FlokiPlaces, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and Floki University, a content and education platform. The FLOKI crypto is a deflationary token that rewards buyers simply for holding it. It has an “8% redistribution tax for all buys and sells.” Floki can boast that it been featured several times on LunarCrush’s Top 10 leaderboard for social engagement. Solidity has certified that Floki passes its vulnerability checks. According to one of the team’s marketing leaders, Floki is currently structured with no legal definition, operating in a way that makes sense for them. October may mean big things for the FLOKI crypto as the team behind it prepares for a “major marketing push” for the month. The company claims this means “assaulting the market with very targeted and aggressive marketing campaigns.”

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

