Nubank is looking for staff with a focus on technology and opens 700 vacancies

The company wants to hire professionals from areas such as: software engineering, design and data science, product management, among others.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition.

Looking for a job? The financial services platform Nubank announced that it has 700 job openings, mostly focused on technology. This new bank has operations in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

The objective of the opening of these vacancies is to strengthen the Colombian work team and among the people who are looking are professionals in areas such as: software engineering, design and data science, product management, among others, according to Semana reports.

"Nubank is growing rapidly, we are always looking for unique multipliers that bring new perspectives to work as we partner with different teams to improve our craft," the company explains in its statement.

According to the medium La República , vacancies are available to people anywhere in the world and the selection process will be done completely remotely or online.

To apply you can enter the official page of the calls, review the places that are offered and the necessary requirements, until finally filling out your application.

