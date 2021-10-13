Encompass Health (EHC) Rides on Solid Revenues, Expansion Plans

Encompass Health Corporation EHC remains well-poised for growth on the back of solid top-line growth, continuous addition of facilities to its existing network and robust liquidity position. A strong 2021 outlook reinforces growth prospects of the stock.

Let’s delve deeper and analyze the factors aiding Encompass Health.

Impressive Earnings Surprise History

Encompass Health boasts of a robust earnings surprise record. It has outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.81%.

Solid 2021 Outlook

The healthcare provider exhibits a robust business outlook for this year. Revenues are anticipated to be $5.10-$5.25 billion, which is higher from the previous guidance of $5.06-$5.23 billion. The mid-point of the newly-provided forecast indicates an improvement of 11.4% from the reported figure at 2020-end.

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations is estimated to be $4.32-$4.47 band, up from the prior guidance of $3.94-$4.16. The mid-point of the revised guidance suggests a surge of 52.1% from the 2020-end reported figure.

Continued Top-Line Growth

Revenues of Encompass Health have been on the rise since 2010. The first half of 2021 was no exception to the trend and benefited on the back of higher volumes and favorable pricing across its Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice segments.

Continued demand for enhanced rehabilitation care, as patients not only require proper treatment and medication for recovery but also need comprehensive rehabilitation services to return to normal daily activities, is likely to continue driving revenues in the days ahead. Over the 2020-2025 period, the company’s revenue growth is anticipated in the range of 8% to 10%.

Other healthcare providers offering rehabilitative care throughout the United States include Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM, Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH and Humana Inc. HUM.

Notable Expansion Endeavors

The healthcare provider continues to pursue growth initiatives by either inaugurating hospitals or adding beds to its existing facilities, which should contribute to the revenue growth in the long term. The year 2021 so far has been no exception to the abovementioned trend, and announcements of more growth-related endeavors are expected through the remainder of the year.

There are several growth-related initiatives lined up in its pipeline, which the company plans to pursue over the next few years. In 2022, the company is expected to open 12 hospitals. Besides, it has already unveiled plans to open nine hospitals and one hospital in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Financial Position

Encompass Health boasts a robust financial position. It possesses sufficient cash reserves and has nearly $917 million available under its $1 billion revolving credit facility at June-end.

The company has been generating solid cash flows from operations, which enables it to pursue growth-related efforts and tactical deployment of capital. In the first half of 2021, net cash provided by operating activities surged 64.7% from the prior-year comparable period. Over the 2020-2025 period, the company anticipates seeing a CAGR of 5-7% for adjusted free cash flow. The improving trend in leverage ratio since 2020 till the second quarter of 2021 looks good.

