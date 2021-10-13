Looking for Spectacular Returns? Here Are 3 MFS Mutual Funds

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $685.5 billion in assets under management as of Aug 31, 2021. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in both domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 1,900, who efficiently address its clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.

Below we share with you three top-rated MFS mutual funds. Each sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Emerging Markets Debt Local Currency Fund Class A EMLAX aims for total return with a focus on high current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in debt instruments of issuers that are economically linked to emerging market countries and denominated in local currencies and in derivative instruments that have similar economic characteristics to these instruments. The fund carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has returned 4% in the past three years.

As of the end of August 2021, EMLAX held 594 issues with 6.93% of its assets invested in Brazil (Federative Republic) 10%.

MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Class R4 MVCJX aims for capital appreciation and invests the majority of its assets in companies with medium-market capitalization. Such companies have market capitalization similar to those companies that are included on the Russell Midcap Value Index. MVCJX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 11.4%.

Kevin J. Schmitz is the fund manager of MVCJX since 2008.

MFS Growth Fund Class R3 MFEHX focuses on capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities. The fund’s advisor invests MFEHX’s assets in stocks of companies that the advisor believes have the potential for more-than-average earnings growth against the other growth companies. MFEHX sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 20.4%.

MFEHX has an expense ratio of 0.87% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

